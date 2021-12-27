Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,315,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588,049 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 3.78% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,447,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

