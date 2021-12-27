Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Potash makes up 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Intrepid Potash worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at about $766,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

