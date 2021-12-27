Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

