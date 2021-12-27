Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

