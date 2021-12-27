Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,187,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,156,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,231,000 after buying an additional 168,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

