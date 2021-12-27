Intrust Bank NA Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,683. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32.

