Intrust Bank NA Has $3.42 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

