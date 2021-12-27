Intrust Bank NA Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 370,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $365.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.