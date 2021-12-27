Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $674.93. 15,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,045. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $670.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average of $513.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

