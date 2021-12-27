Intrust Bank NA Sells 223 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $185.68. 52,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

