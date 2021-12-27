Intrust Bank NA Sells 473 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. 464,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,858,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

