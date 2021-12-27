Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $646.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.99 and its 200-day moving average is $565.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

