Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

