Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,446,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $67.54.

