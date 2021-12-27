Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 90,936 shares.The stock last traded at $212.05 and had previously closed at $209.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.27.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.