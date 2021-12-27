Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.56

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.56 and last traded at $79.56, with a volume of 122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after buying an additional 232,809 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 120,783 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

