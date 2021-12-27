Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of RFV opened at $94.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

