Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 480.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,858 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark makes up 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.53% of American Woodmark worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

