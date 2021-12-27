Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.10. 499,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,514,275. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

