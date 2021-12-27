Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. PRA Group makes up 1.8% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,277. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

