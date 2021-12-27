Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.61% of The Hackett Group worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,687. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

