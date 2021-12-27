Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.28. 3,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

