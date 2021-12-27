Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 70 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.43. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,162. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

