Invictus Hyperion Fund One Day Volume Reaches $17,741.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $17,741.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

