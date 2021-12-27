ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ION has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $448,366.19 and $21.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00227343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.97 or 0.00520438 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00074299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,681,322 coins and its circulating supply is 13,781,322 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.