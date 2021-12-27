Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$20.16 on Wednesday. 52,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

