Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock remained flat at $$20.16 on Wednesday. 52,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.