iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

