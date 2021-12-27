iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

