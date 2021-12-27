iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Intrust Bank NA’s 10th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after buying an additional 382,910 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.20. 701,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

