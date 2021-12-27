iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.82

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

