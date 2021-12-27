iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

