iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 185.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $172.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.