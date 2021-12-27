iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.08

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.08 and last traded at $220.08, with a volume of 3441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

