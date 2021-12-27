iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,203,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

