iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

