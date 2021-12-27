iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $114.75 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

