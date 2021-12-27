Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $33,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,278 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,712 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.43 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

