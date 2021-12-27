Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

