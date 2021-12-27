Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

