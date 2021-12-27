Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,711 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,887,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,851 shares of company stock worth $27,746,214. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

