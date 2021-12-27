Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 20.2% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period.

Shares of DJP opened at $28.59 on Monday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

