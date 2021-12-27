Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

