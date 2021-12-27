Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,578 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.