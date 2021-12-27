Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH opened at $154.30 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $137.73 and a one year high of $193.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

