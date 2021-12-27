John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Lakeland Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.64 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

