Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.