JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s 10th Largest Position

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

