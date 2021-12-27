Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post sales of $215.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.44 million and the highest is $220.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KAI traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.63. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,952. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

