Karpas Strategies LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

