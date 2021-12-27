Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.72. 96,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

